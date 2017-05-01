Construction stocks rise on Martin Marietta earnings, infrastructure hopes
Construction stocks are on the move after several companies reported better than expected earnings and U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao says details on the Trump administration's infrastructure plan will come "pretty soon." Martin Marietta Materials routed Wall Street's Q1 earnings estimates, and CEO Ward Nye says the company is "highly confident that we are in a multi-year construction recovery.
