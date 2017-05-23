Construction Industry Booming in South Reno
Nevada's construction employment grew 13 percent in the last six months, and a big part of that growth is commercial construction, which is happening all over the region. Driving on South Meadows Parkway, quite a bit of construction can be seen from fast food to department stores, even hotels and gas stations.
