Construction Industry Booming in South Reno

10 hrs ago

Nevada's construction employment grew 13 percent in the last six months, and a big part of that growth is commercial construction, which is happening all over the region. Driving on South Meadows Parkway, quite a bit of construction can be seen from fast food to department stores, even hotels and gas stations.

Chicago, IL

