Construction in Saudi Arabia Market 2...

Construction in Saudi Arabia Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Synopsis In real terms, the Saudi Arabian construction industry's output contracted by 1.9% in 2016, following average annual growth of 6.2% during the preceding four years. This decline was mainly due to low oil prices and the country's high fiscal deficits; both reduced the government's spending power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Tue AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May 9 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr '17 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC