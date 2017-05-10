Construction Awards 2017
THE builders, plasterers, electricians and plumbers of the future were recognised for their skill at the The York College Construction Awards. They pay tribute to the excellence of students and apprentices studying carpentry and joinery, brickwork, plastering, stonemasonry, professional and technical studies, electrical, painting & decorating and plumbing at the college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC