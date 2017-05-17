Community asked to name new retiremen...

Community asked to name new retirement home

Read more: Wiltshire Times

Now that construction at the site in Spa Road is under way, McCarthy and Stone is inviting local people to enter its 'What's in a Name' competition, to suggest a name for the development. The plans will see the land that Withleigh House currently sits on transformed into 20 one and two bedroom retirement living apartments, designed for those aged 60 and over.

