CAWIC launches action plan to support women advancement in construction
The Canadian Association of Women in Construction has released the Level Best Industry Action Plan for the Canadian construction industry. The action plan, launched at CAWIC's spring gala held May 25 in Toronto, is the result of CAWIC's collaborative work with industry stakeholders over a three-year period.
