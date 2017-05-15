Canterbury Construction Industry Big Day Out
Today Canterbury career influencers were given a behind the scenes look at the range of careers within Canterbury's construction sector at the Careers New Zealand Construction Industry Big Day Out, in partnership with the New Zealand Institute of Building . The day-long event began at the recently restored Christchurch icon the Isaac Theatre Royal, where young industry professionals from Hawkins, Southbase, Dominion, Naylor Love and Leighs construction companies shared the opportunities, highlights and challenges of their career journeys.
