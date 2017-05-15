California moves against 1 of last co...

California moves against 1 of last coastal sand mines

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

California is cracking down on what it says is the last coastal sand mine in the United States, blaming the operation for erosion of public beaches. California's State Lands Commission wrote Mexico-based CEMEX on Tuesday, saying the company must bring its Monterey County sand mine into compliance with state law or shut it down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) 19 hr AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May 9 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr '17 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC