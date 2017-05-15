California moves against 1 of last coastal sand mines
California is cracking down on what it says is the last coastal sand mine in the United States, blaming the operation for erosion of public beaches. California's State Lands Commission wrote Mexico-based CEMEX on Tuesday, saying the company must bring its Monterey County sand mine into compliance with state law or shut it down.
