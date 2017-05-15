Buffett's Firm Buys More Airline Stock in First Quarter 2 hours ago
Warren Buffett's company added to two of its sizeable new investments in major airlines during the first quarter, and eliminated a stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed an update on the U.S. stocks it held at the end of March with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Buffett had already disclosed in recent interviews that Berkshire sold off one-third of its 81 million IBM shares and bought about 133 million Apple shares.
