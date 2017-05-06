Buffett Says Wells Fargo Made One Mis...

Buffett Says Wells Fargo Made One Mistake That 'dwarfs' All Others

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Prominent investor Warren Buffett said Wells Fargo's incentive system was the San Francisco bank's biggest error, which led to an embarrassing scandal that led to the resignation of former CEO John Stumpf and sullied the bank's image as a poster child for good banks. The mistake they made but "one one that dwarfs all...but you have to be very careful what you incentivize.

