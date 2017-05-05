Buffett Doesn't Fret Over Apple, Touts 'Incredible Consumer Product'
Investment guru Warren Buffett Buffett hinted to CNBC that he's not going to sell any of his Apple Inc. stock anytime soon and remains fully consident in the "incredible" technology the company offers consumers. Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., sold about a third of his company's investment in computer-services giant IBM, CNBC reported.
