Buffett Discloses Reduced IBM Stake Ahead of Berkshire Meeting
Warren Buffett gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc. investors something to talk about at the company's annual meeting this weekend: He sold about a third of Berkshire's investment in computer-services giant Berkshire reduced the stake during the first and second quarters, CNBC reported, citing Buffett. The billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire said he has since stopped selling, according to the broadcaster.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
