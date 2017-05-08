Buffett criticizes United and its CEO...

Buffett criticizes United and its CEO over dragging incident

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Warren Buffett said Monday that United Airlines bungled the case of the passenger dragged off a plane last month, and he is criticizing the CEO's handling of the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... Sun Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr 22 Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr '17 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) Mar '17 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC