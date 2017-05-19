Berkshire Asks Fed to Boost Cap on AmEx Ownership to Almost 25% 25 minutes ago

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. asked the Federal Reserve to allow it to hold as much as a 24.99 percent stake in American Express Co., a holding that's been building in recent months as a result of buybacks. "This is an application to continue to retain American Express stock, not to buy additional shares, and increase the percentage ownership cap to 24.99 percent from the current 17 percent as a result of our share-repurchase program," Marina Norville, a spokeswoman for New York-based American Express, said in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.