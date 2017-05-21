Barron's: Buffett's Berkshire Set for Double-Digit Growth Through 2018

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said. The company's Class A shares could have an upside of 15 percent to 20 percent through the end of 2018 based on likely growth in its book value, given the company's diversified earnings stream, long-term focus and nearly $100 million in cash and securities, Barron's said in it May 22 edition.

