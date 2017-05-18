Avalon Beach Fill Project Concludes in Advance of Holiday Weekend
The 2017 Avalon beach fill project will finish ahead of schedule and be completed in advance of Memorial Day weekend. Nearly one million cubic yards of sand has been placed on the north Avalon beachfront in advance of Memorial Day weekend, and hurricane season which begins June 1. Avalon has received one its largest beach fill projects in history with a local contribution of $686,520.
