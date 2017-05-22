American Corporation Seeks To Dismiss Afghan Overtime Claim By Contractors: What Is Going On?
We usually think of FLSA and overtime cases arising in our country, but companies operating overseas have to deal with the laws of that country. In an interesting case that hearkens to the headlines of national security and international crisis, Fluor Corporation has requested that a federal judge dismiss a putative class action filed by contractors who allege that they were not paid overtime in violation of Afghanistan labor law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|7 hr
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC