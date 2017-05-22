American Corporation Seeks To Dismiss...

American Corporation Seeks To Dismiss Afghan Overtime Claim By Contractors: What Is Going On?

We usually think of FLSA and overtime cases arising in our country, but companies operating overseas have to deal with the laws of that country. In an interesting case that hearkens to the headlines of national security and international crisis, Fluor Corporation has requested that a federal judge dismiss a putative class action filed by contractors who allege that they were not paid overtime in violation of Afghanistan labor law.

