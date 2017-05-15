Amazon went public 20 years ago today - here's how much its earliest investors have earned
Amazon closed at $961.35 on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $466.2 billion. Its split-adjusted stock price close at $1.96 on day one is now 490 times more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC