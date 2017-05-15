Amazon went public 20 years ago today...

Amazon went public 20 years ago today - here's how much its earliest investors have earned

14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Amazon closed at $961.35 on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $466.2 billion. Its split-adjusted stock price close at $1.96 on day one is now 490 times more.

Chicago, IL


