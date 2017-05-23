Alan S. Fellheimer Sells 22,727 Shares of Hill International Inc (HIL) Stock
Hill International Inc Director Alan S. Fellheimer sold 22,727 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $111,362.30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|Tue
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May 9
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
|Getting sued?
|Apr '17
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr '17
|kapo klavan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC