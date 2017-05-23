Alan S. Fellheimer Sells 22,727 Share...

Alan S. Fellheimer Sells 22,727 Shares of Hill International Inc (HIL) Stock

13 hrs ago

Hill International Inc Director Alan S. Fellheimer sold 22,727 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $111,362.30.

