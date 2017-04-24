Young people learn vital construction work skills as part of Glasgow scheme
A BUILDING firm and leading charity are helping disadvantaged unemployed young people take their first steps to secure jobs in the construction industry. CALA Homes has partnered with The Prince's Trust and City of Glasgow College to deliver the initiative which aims to provide the 12 young people an opportunity to develop new skills and get hands-on experience.
