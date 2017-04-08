Which Airline Stocks Does Warren Buffett Own?
The short answer to the question is "most of the big U.S. airline stocks." Late in 2016, Berkshire's Hathaway's third-quarter SEC filings shocked the investing world when substantial stakes in four major U.S. airlines were revealed.
