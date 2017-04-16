Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Boosted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC
Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Sat
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC