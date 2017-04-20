Weekly Investment Analysts' Ratings C...

Weekly Investment Analysts' Ratings Changes for Weatherford International Plc

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weatherford International Plc in the last few weeks: 4/18/2017 - Weatherford International Plc was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

