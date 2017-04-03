VINTAGE: Guests enjoy the Vintage Tea...

VINTAGE: Guests enjoy the Vintage Tea Party at Blake Court

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

The vintage tea party held at the McCarthy and Stone development in Northgate helped raise a total of A 450 for older people's charity the Royal Voluntary Service. In return for a small donation, guests enjoyed a glass of fizz or a cup of tea as well as a delicious selection of homemade cakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Sat treason watch 3
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Thu andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC