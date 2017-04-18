Verizon signs $1.1B fiber purchase agreement with Corning, supports...
Verizon signed a $1.1 billion, three-year fiber and hardware purchase agreement with Corning, enhancing capacity to support a next-generation fiber platform that will support all of the company's businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Verizon will purchase up to 20 million km of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC