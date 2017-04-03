Utah is best state to find construction job
Utah's construction industry had the lowest unemployment rate among builders across the country in February, according to an analysis of federal statistics released Wednesday by the Associated Builders and Contractors. Only 5.3 percent of construction workers in the Beehive state were out of work, enabling it to slide into the top spot ahead of Colorado and Idaho and Hawaii .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Tue
|andet1987
|2
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 24
|AIPAC is evil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC