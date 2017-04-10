US stock indexes edge higher in early...

US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rises

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows the New York Stock Exchange. Global stock markets turned lower and the dollar was volatile Thursday, April 13, 2017, after President Donald Trump withdrew a threat to declare China a currency manipulator and said the U.S. currency was "getting too strong."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 8 treason watch 3
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC