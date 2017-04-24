US: Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boo...

US: Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St; US tax code eyed

Read more: Business Times

Caterpillar closed up 7.9 per cent at US$104.42 after earlier hitting a multi-year high of US$104.89 and McDonald's jumped 5.6 per cent to US$141.70, both after beating profit estimates. "It's earnings coming from the Dow companies, the largest of the large, in particular Caterpillar, really driving on the theme that US corporate profitability is on track to provide some significant year-over-year earnings growth.

Chicago, IL

