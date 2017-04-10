Uptake Partners with Caterpillar to Transform the Construction Industry Through Data Analytics
Through its model of collaborative disruption and a landmark partnership with Caterpillar, Uptake plans to put the construction industry's data to profitable use. The construction industry has seen it coming for a while now: The commoditization and decreased costs of telematics, both in terms of hardware and connectivity, could help lead to billions of dollars worth of new efficiencies in operations and capital management.
