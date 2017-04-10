Uptake Partners with Caterpillar to T...

Uptake Partners with Caterpillar to Transform the Construction Industry Through Data Analytics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Through its model of collaborative disruption and a landmark partnership with Caterpillar, Uptake plans to put the construction industry's data to profitable use. The construction industry has seen it coming for a while now: The commoditization and decreased costs of telematics, both in terms of hardware and connectivity, could help lead to billions of dollars worth of new efficiencies in operations and capital management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 8 treason watch 3
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC