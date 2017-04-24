UPDATE 1-Green car sales hit by China...

UPDATE 1-Green car sales hit by China subsidy cut, denting Buffett-backed BYD

Reuters

Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, expects a fall of up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as Beijing's cut to subsidies slows green car sales slow in China. Shenzhen-based BYD, which specializes in green energy cars, forecast a 20.3 percent to 31.4 percent fall in net profit for the first half to 1.55 billion to 1.8 billion yuan , in what would be the biggest drop in first half profits since 2012, according to Reuters data.

