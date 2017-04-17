UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up

A real estate brokerage controlled by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday announced a marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property website, to attract wealthy Chinese citizens hoping to buy homes in the United States. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices believes the agreement will make it "much easier" for the 2 million monthly users of Juwai.com and Juwai.com/luxe to browse franchisees' residential listings, Chief Executive Gino Blefari said in a statement.

