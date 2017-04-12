U.S. Housing Demand Seen Holding up D...

U.S. Housing Demand Seen Holding up Despite Rising Rates

Read more: News Max

While interest rates are expected to rise this year and wages will likely remain stagnant, buyers can look forward to a potential slackening in home prices during the crucial spring selling season. Home prices are expected to rise at their slowest pace in six years as affordability - an industry measure based on income and home prices - is expected to hit its lowest since the recession.

