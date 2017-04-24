Trump takes first swing in lumber war: tariff of 20 per cent on Canadian lumber

Workers sort and move lumber at the Delta Cedar Sawmill in Delta, B.C., on Friday January 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The United States has fired the opening shot in the latest softwood-lumber war against Canada, with the Trump administration announcing its first batch of duties on imported wood in the neighbourhood of 20 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.