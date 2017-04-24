Trump takes first swing in lumber war: tariff of 20 per cent on Canadian lumber

The United States has fired the opening shot in the latest softwood-lumber war against Canada, with the Trump administration announcing its first batch of duties on imported wood in the neighbourhood of 20 per cent. The move was expected: the deep-rooted dispute over lumber pricing between the two countries has led to once-a-decade trade skirmishes over the issue, resulting in American duties, then the inevitable court battles, and ultimately negotiated settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.