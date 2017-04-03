Transformation of Fort McNair's Buzzard Point neighborhood comes into focus
Patricia Zingsheim, D.C. Office of Planning Associate Director of Revitalization and Design, speaks during a meeting at National Defense University's Lincoln Hall March 28. During the meeting, representatives from District of Columbia government, Major League Soccer club D.C. United and development firm Akridge briefed Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and NDU personnel on development projects in Southwest Washington, D.C. Tom Sawyer of Turner Construction speaks during a meeting at National Defense University's Lincoln Hall March 28. During the meeting, representatives from District of Columbia government, Major League Soccer club D.C. United and development firm Akridge briefed Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and NDU personnel on development projects in Southwest Washington, D.C. A rendering of the Buzzard Point Urban Design Framework.
