Talent shortage stalls property & construction projects
Salaries have escalated between 10 to 20% for white collar professional staff in New Zealand's property and construction industry. Job shortages are rife with employers having to be less selective and more flexible with the employees they hire says Pete Macauley, Regional Director of Michael Page New Zealand.
