Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the First Quarter of 2017

Stolt-Nielsen Limited today reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the first quarter was $15.2 million, with revenue of $475.7 million, compared with a net profit of $22.8 million, with revenue of $463.0 million, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.