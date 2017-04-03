Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the First Quarter of 2017
Stolt-Nielsen Limited today reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the first quarter was $15.2 million, with revenue of $475.7 million, compared with a net profit of $22.8 million, with revenue of $463.0 million, in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Tue
|andet1987
|2
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 24
|AIPAC is evil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC