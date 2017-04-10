Siltbuster shortlisted for prestigious construction industry award
The company has been shortlisted in the Commercial Innovation of the Year category for its EcoClear system, developed in collaboration with Swedish company Aquajet. The EcoClear enables highly toxic wastewater produced during the demolition of concrete to be treated to a very high standard, making it safe for discharge back into the natural environment.
