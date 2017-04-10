Signet Opens Larger Non-Merchandise Warehouse
Signet Jewelers has expanded its facility for distributing non-merchandise items like jewelry boxes and other store supplies. The expansion adds 56,000 square feet to the Barberton, Ohio, center, bringing its total space to 134,000 square feet.
