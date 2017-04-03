SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Signet Jewelers Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2017 - SIG that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. To get more information go to: or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.