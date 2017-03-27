Retirement home planned for town
A development for a new retirement home complex in Melksham is underway with works expected to begin later in the year. The redevelopment of the land at Withleigh House in Spa Road will create 20 one and two-bedroom apartments for retired residents over the age of 60 in the town.
