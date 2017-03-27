Rail link to create work for more tha...

Rail link to create work for more than a thousand Kiwi construction workers

Contractors are being encouraged to provide internships, cadetships and apprenticeships to help provide the workforce needed to build Auckland's City Rail Link. Up to 1600 people will be needed to build the railway when construction peaks, the Government has estimated.

