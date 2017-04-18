Planting An Attack Against Bark Beetl...

Planting An Attack Against Bark Beetle Infestation

Sierra Pacific Industries has donated 5,000 seedlings that include species of Ponderosa Pine, Sugar Pine, Douglas Fir and Cedar to be given out to those with trees that were impacted by the insects. Calaveras County Government spokesperson Sharon Torrence reports, "This is to help start new trees in areas where the bark beetle has devastated home owners' property.

