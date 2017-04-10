OSHA Launches Campaign to Prevent Fal...

OSHA Launches Campaign to Prevent Falls in Construction Industry

Read more: jdsupra.com

Fatalities from falls continue to be a leading cause of death in the construction industry, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is focusing on the dangers with its "Stand-Down" campaign on fall prevention . The annual campaign, scheduled for May 8 to May 12 this year, is to put the focus on reducing fall-related fatalities in the workplace.

Chicago, IL

