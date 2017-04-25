Ontario court fines Mitsubishi Electr...

Ontario court fines Mitsubishi Electric $13.4M for rigging bids

19 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has been fined $13.4 million by Ontario's Superior Court of Justice after the Japanese auto parts company pleaded guilty to three counts of rigging bids. It's the second-largest fine to date by a court in Canada since a federal investigation into bid rigging was launched more than four years ago.

