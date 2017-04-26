Norwalk Tractor Supply hosting semi-annual 4-H fundraiserSpring Paper ...

Norwalk Tractor Supply hosting semi-a...

Norwalk Tractor Supply hosting semi-annual 4-H fundraiser

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, will partner with National 4-H Council for a nationwide in-store fundraiser to send thousands of students to 4-H youth development programs, camps and leadership conferences across the country. Between Apr. 26 and May 7, Ohio Tractor Supply customers - including those at the Norwalk store - can participate in the 2017 Spring Paper Clover Campaign by purchasing paper clovers - the emblem of 4-H - for $1 or more at checkout.

