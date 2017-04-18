New Cat Headquarters in Deerfield, IL
Caterpillar announced today that its new global headquarters will be located in Deerfield, Illinois, a northern Chicago suburb. The new headquarters building is minutes away from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, is centrally located near major interstates and offers direct access to the Chicago Metra.
