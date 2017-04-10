Manitou appoints president of Compact Equipment Product Division
Ancenis, France-based Manitou Group , a manufacturer of rough terrain material handling equipment, has announced the appointment of Richard L. Alton II as president of the Compact Equipment Product Division. Effective April 17, Alton will report directly to Michel Denis, CEO of Manitou Group.
