Mammoth Energy Services leads Oklahoma stocks in first quarter
Mammoth Energy Services Inc. CEO Arty Straehla, center, rings the Nasdaq opening bell Friday as the company becomes Oklahoma's newest publicly traded company, nand the country's first oil field services initial public offering since August 2014. A series of purchase deals propelled Mammoth Energy Services Inc. to the top of Oklahoma-based stocks in the first quarter, a period that included an extended market rally, an interest rate hike and stalling oil prices.
