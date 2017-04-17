Liquid Applied Membrane Market for Construction Industry 2017...
About Liquid Applied Membrane for the Construction Industry Waterproofing is crucial in any construction as water can damage the concrete and corrode the internal iron scaffolds, thereby posing a threat to the construction's integrity and safety. Waterproofing systems are a mixture of materials used to prevent the seepage of water into the structural elements of a building or its closed spaces, such as roofs, foundations walls, buildings, basements, and other structures.
